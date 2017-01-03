Bryson sworn in as chief magistrate
Newly-elected Chief Magistrate Judge Brandon Bryson, front, along with newly-appointed Assistant Magistrate Judges Bart Mitcham, back-left, and Freddie Gunn were sworn into office Tuesday. "It's great to finally be sworn in and assume the job," Bryson said.
