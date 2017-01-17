Bartow celebrates Dr. King's legacy
The King Holiday Weekend celebration in Cartersville included a Brotherhood March Monday from the Cartersville Civic Center to the Frank Moore Administration and Judicial Center, then back to the Civic Center. With her leadership in the community "exemplifying" the essence of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s message, retired Bartow County Juvenile Court Judge Velma Tilley was honored to serve as the Brotherhood March's grand marshal.Presented by the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee of Bartow County, Monday's events culminated two days of programming paying tribute to the slain Civil Rights leader.
