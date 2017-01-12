2 Bartow residents plan to attend Tru...

2 Bartow residents plan to attend Trump's inauguration

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Tribune News

Brandon Roberts of White and Lisa Loggins of Cartersville will be attending the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump this week. The two Bartow County residents will be part of a 20-member group from the Cherokee County Republican Party Elect Trump Committee, Sutallee Baptist Church and the Academy at Double H Ranch that will attend the 58th Presidential Inauguration festivities in Washington, D.C., to witness Trump and Vice President-elect Michael Pence take their oaths of office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Katherine " Kathy" Elizabeth Thompson 8 hr Jessica 2
Say No to Rezoning - Highway 140 and Spring Pla... 12 hr Bowen Fan 124
Johnny Ray Thompson known as bubba t 13 hr Nouse4idiots 2
You know who you are (Jun '15) 13 hr WOW 10
Christina El Moussa 16 hr Monkey Spanker 3
Heather missing Cartersville woman 21 hr Nouse4idiots 1,365
Daiki in Adairsville weld test 21 hr dude cant weld 2
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,516 • Total comments across all topics: 277,984,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC