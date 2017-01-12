2 Bartow residents plan to attend Trump's inauguration

Brandon Roberts of White and Lisa Loggins of Cartersville will be attending the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump this week. The two Bartow County residents will be part of a 20-member group from the Cherokee County Republican Party Elect Trump Committee, Sutallee Baptist Church and the Academy at Double H Ranch that will attend the 58th Presidential Inauguration festivities in Washington, D.C., to witness Trump and Vice President-elect Michael Pence take their oaths of office.

