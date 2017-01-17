1 charged in grocery robbery
UPDATE: A 17-year-old was taken into custody late Tuesday night after being accused of being one of three armed robbers who held up a cashier at John's Grocery earlier in the day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walker County Messenger.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Board of Commissioners
|17 min
|Sole Man
|10
|How Is Everyone.
|24 min
|party on
|7
|Principal removed from Trinity School, hired by... (May '15)
|49 min
|Not gay
|65
|Say No to Rezoning - Highway 140 and Spring Pla...
|1 hr
|Bowen Fan
|130
|Heather missing Cartersville woman
|5 hr
|The Insulting Fre...
|1,366
|Civil action filed in 2010 fatal officer-involv... (Nov '12)
|10 hr
|Kathy
|9
|Lee Carroll
|10 hr
|Lovey
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC