Snow Day at library is a big hit with kids

Adairsville High freshman Anna Fernandez, a volunteer at the Cartersville Public Library, helps Dalton Davis, 11, make a snow globe at Thursday's Snow Day at the library. The Cartersville Public Library hosted its first-ever Snow Day for kids who hardly ever get the chance to play in the fluffy white stuff.

