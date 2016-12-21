Shop with a Hero still needs donations to meet goal
There are 2 comments on the Daily Tribune News story from Tuesday Dec 13, titled Shop with a Hero still needs donations to meet goal. In it, Daily Tribune News reports that:
Law enforcement and school officials participating in the Shop With a Hero event are, from left, Paula Womack and Maria Hoffman of Cartersville City Schools; Jonathan Rogers, Bartow County Sheriff's Office; Kevin Clonninger, Cartersville Police Department; Hollie McCamy, BCSO; Clark Millsap, Sheriff-Bartow County; Megan Kincer, BCSO; Frank McCann, CPD; Jonathan White, BCSO; Doug Duncan, BCSO; and Kelly Whitmire, Bartow County Schools.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
|
#1 Wednesday Dec 14
I need some toys
|
#2 Wednesday Dec 14
I do too...
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|once go black you never go back is a f**king joke
|40 min
|Amy
|35
|Heather missing Cartersville woman
|10 hr
|Jedi
|1,323
|Unlawful ruling in bartow county by Judge Nelso... (Nov '08)
|12 hr
|I Know
|29
|Doctor Mark Wigley New Office (Aug '12)
|13 hr
|Your Worst Nightmare
|13
|Tired of girls that destroys families
|13 hr
|Your Worst Nightmare
|15
|Tosha Herron Missing
|Thu
|sarah tara
|67
|Tiffany Sisson
|Thu
|Jess
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC