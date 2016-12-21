Sam Jones Memorial UMC continues to c...

Sam Jones Memorial UMC continues to celebrate - true meaninga

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Tribune News

On Tuesday night, she portrayed an angel in the manger scene while her husband, Duane, and 7-year-old son, Wes, depicted shepherds. "We have been members of Sam Jones since 2012, and this is our third year participating in the scene," Gravley said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mary Christmas to all my friend on topic 7 hr Saint Rick 2
once go black you never go back is a f**king joke 22 hr allday 36
Heather missing Cartersville woman Fri Jedi 1,323
Unlawful ruling in bartow county by Judge Nelso... (Nov '08) Fri I Know 29
Doctor Mark Wigley New Office (Aug '12) Fri Your Worst Nightmare 13
Tired of girls that destroys families Fri Your Worst Nightmare 15
Tosha Herron Missing Dec 22 sarah tara 67
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,258 • Total comments across all topics: 277,334,308

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC