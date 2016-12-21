Ruffing it
Braving 30-degree temperatures and northerly winds of 10-15 miles per hour making it feel like the low 20s, Amanda Seale of Cartersville takes her eighteen-month-old son Jackson and her two dogs Mocha and Ellie for an invigorating walk Thursday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katherine " Kathy" Elizabeth Thompson
|4 hr
|suzyQ
|1
|what to do when my girlfriend has a guy that we...
|Mon
|Joe
|26
|Daily tribune reporter takes a knee during nati...
|Dec 25
|Scrumpty
|22
|Mary Christmas to all my friend on topic
|Dec 25
|Saint Rick
|2
|once go black you never go back is a f**king joke
|Dec 24
|allday
|36
|Heather missing Cartersville woman
|Dec 23
|Jedi
|1,323
|Unlawful ruling in bartow county by Judge Nelso... (Nov '08)
|Dec 23
|I Know
|29
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC