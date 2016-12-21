Red Cross recruits blood donors to meet - constant' need
"Many of us celebrate this time of year with loved ones, but patients may spend the holidays and ring in the new year from a hospital room," stated Nick Gehrig, communications director for Red Cross Blood Services, in a news release. "Blood and platelet donors can bring joy to patients and their families by giving blood or platelets to help ensure patients receive the lifesaving treatments they need."
