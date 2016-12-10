Police car thieves arrested in Haralson County
After nearly a week on the run, the man and woman accused of stealing a Cartersville police car were arrested in Haralson County Friday night. According to a press release from Haralson County Sheriff Eddie Mixon, Rudy Lee Vinson, of Bremen, and Anastasia Nicole Earwood, of Ranger, were arrested around 7:30 p.m. Friday near Bremen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|once go black you never go back is a f**king joke
|36 min
|Amy
|35
|Heather missing Cartersville woman
|10 hr
|Jedi
|1,323
|Unlawful ruling in bartow county by Judge Nelso... (Nov '08)
|12 hr
|I Know
|29
|Doctor Mark Wigley New Office (Aug '12)
|13 hr
|Your Worst Nightmare
|13
|Tired of girls that destroys families
|13 hr
|Your Worst Nightmare
|15
|Tosha Herron Missing
|Thu
|sarah tara
|67
|Tiffany Sisson
|Thu
|Jess
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC