Police car thieves arrested in Haralson County

After nearly a week on the run, the man and woman accused of stealing a Cartersville police car were arrested in Haralson County Friday night. According to a press release from Haralson County Sheriff Eddie Mixon, Rudy Lee Vinson, of Bremen, and Anastasia Nicole Earwood, of Ranger, were arrested around 7:30 p.m. Friday near Bremen.

