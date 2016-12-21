Mountain Education Charter High School opening in Bartow to givea

The school district has partnered with Cleveland-based Mountain Education Charter High School to give students who had to or chose to quit school an opportunity to be successful learners who earn their diploma instead of a GED. MECHS is a collaborative effort of the school systems in Fannin, Gilmer, Lumpkin, Pickens, Towns, Union, and White counties that also operates additional sites in Dawson, Elbert, Forsyth, Habersham, Hall, Rabun, and Stephens counties.

