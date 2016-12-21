Mountain Education Charter High School opening in Bartow to givea
The school district has partnered with Cleveland-based Mountain Education Charter High School to give students who had to or chose to quit school an opportunity to be successful learners who earn their diploma instead of a GED. MECHS is a collaborative effort of the school systems in Fannin, Gilmer, Lumpkin, Pickens, Towns, Union, and White counties that also operates additional sites in Dawson, Elbert, Forsyth, Habersham, Hall, Rabun, and Stephens counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|once go black you never go back is a f**king joke
|40 min
|Amy
|35
|Heather missing Cartersville woman
|10 hr
|Jedi
|1,323
|Unlawful ruling in bartow county by Judge Nelso... (Nov '08)
|12 hr
|I Know
|29
|Doctor Mark Wigley New Office (Aug '12)
|13 hr
|Your Worst Nightmare
|13
|Tired of girls that destroys families
|13 hr
|Your Worst Nightmare
|15
|Tosha Herron Missing
|Thu
|sarah tara
|67
|Tiffany Sisson
|Thu
|Jess
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC