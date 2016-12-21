Gossen plant in Cartersville reopening with new owner
PVC building products manufacturer Gossen Corp., which closed the doors on its plants in Cartersville and Glendale, Wisconsin, in October, has been acquired by Livingston, New Jersey-based Inteplast Group, the largest integrated plastics manufacturer in North America. As a result, the 143 employees who were laid off - 49 in Cartersville - are being asked to return to their jobs as the new year approaches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|once go black you never go back is a f**king joke
|38 min
|Amy
|35
|Heather missing Cartersville woman
|10 hr
|Jedi
|1,323
|Unlawful ruling in bartow county by Judge Nelso... (Nov '08)
|12 hr
|I Know
|29
|Doctor Mark Wigley New Office (Aug '12)
|13 hr
|Your Worst Nightmare
|13
|Tired of girls that destroys families
|13 hr
|Your Worst Nightmare
|15
|Tosha Herron Missing
|Thu
|sarah tara
|67
|Tiffany Sisson
|Thu
|Jess
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC