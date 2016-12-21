Gossen plant in Cartersville reopening with new owner

PVC building products manufacturer Gossen Corp., which closed the doors on its plants in Cartersville and Glendale, Wisconsin, in October, has been acquired by Livingston, New Jersey-based Inteplast Group, the largest integrated plastics manufacturer in North America. As a result, the 143 employees who were laid off - 49 in Cartersville - are being asked to return to their jobs as the new year approaches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.