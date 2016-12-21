Georgia Highlands College launches pilot kiosk for digital doctor visits
GHC has joined eight other University System of Georgia colleges in launching a systemwide pilot for LiveHealth Online Kiosks, two-way video machines that allow patients to communicate live with a board-certified physician without ever setting foot in a doctor's office or urgent-care facility. "[The pilot program is] to provide a convenient and cost-effective method for them to obtain quick access to medical attention for a non-emergency situation," Vice President for Human Resources Virginia Siler said.
