Excel students show love of Jesus through Angel Tree
As part of the sixth annual Angel Tree project, pre-K through 12th-grade students at the Cartersville private school donated 100 Christmas gifts for two families in the community who asked only for necessities. "As a Christian school, we want to give back to the community as Jesus taught that we should do," Director of Advancement Donna Garland said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|once go black you never go back is a f**king joke
|41 min
|Amy
|35
|Heather missing Cartersville woman
|10 hr
|Jedi
|1,323
|Unlawful ruling in bartow county by Judge Nelso... (Nov '08)
|12 hr
|I Know
|29
|Doctor Mark Wigley New Office (Aug '12)
|13 hr
|Your Worst Nightmare
|13
|Tired of girls that destroys families
|14 hr
|Your Worst Nightmare
|15
|Tosha Herron Missing
|Thu
|sarah tara
|67
|Tiffany Sisson
|Thu
|Jess
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC