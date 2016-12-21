Duo on the run after stealing marked ...

Duo on the run after stealing marked Cartersville police cruiser

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 11 Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Police said Rudy Lee Vinson and Annastasia Nicole Earwood were on the run after they stole a marked police crusier. Both Vinson and Earwood are wanted on burglary charges, and were in unit before it was stolen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
once go black you never go back is a f**king joke 42 min Amy 35
Heather missing Cartersville woman 10 hr Jedi 1,323
Unlawful ruling in bartow county by Judge Nelso... (Nov '08) 12 hr I Know 29
Doctor Mark Wigley New Office (Aug '12) 13 hr Your Worst Nightmare 13
Tired of girls that destroys families 14 hr Your Worst Nightmare 15
Tosha Herron Missing Thu sarah tara 67
Tiffany Sisson Thu Jess 3
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,219 • Total comments across all topics: 277,301,861

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC