Couple suspected of stealing Cartersville Police car
The Cartersville Police Department is searching for a couple accused of stealing a police vehicle that had a shotgun and a rifle inside of it on Saturday.Police Spokeswoman Kelly Woodard revealed to The Atlanta-Journal Constitution that police suspect that couple is Rudy Lee Vinson and Annastasia Nicole Earwood. Both Vinson and Earwood are wanted for unrelated burglary charges.
