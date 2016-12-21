Closings, GSP presence on tap for New...

Closings, GSP presence on tap for New Year's weekend

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Daily Tribune News

With New Year's Day being on a Sunday, most agencies and businesses will take off Monday for the holiday. All Bartow County government offices, including the courts, will be closed Monday, as will the offices in the cities of Cartersville, Adairsville, Emerson, Euharlee and Kingston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help me find Dustin from Cass (Jun '16) 6 hr dontcare 7
Heather missing Cartersville woman 12 hr MsSociable 1,324
Katherine " Kathy" Elizabeth Thompson Wed suzyQ 1
what to do when my girlfriend has a guy that we... Dec 26 Joe 26
Daily tribune reporter takes a knee during nati... Dec 25 Scrumpty 22
Mary Christmas to all my friend on topic Dec 25 Saint Rick 2
once go black you never go back is a f**king joke Dec 24 allday 36
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Climate Change
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,342 • Total comments across all topics: 277,450,212

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC