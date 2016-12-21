Chamber of Commerce hosting employee handbook workshop

The Cartersville-Bartow County Chamber of Commerce is offering employers ways to avoid certain legal issues by making their employee handbooks stronger. The chamber's Small Business Council will host a seminar on the "Top 10 Mistakes in an Employee Handbook That Create Legal Exposure for Employers" Friday, Jan. 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Anheuser-Busch Community Room at the chamber office at 122 W. Main St. in Cartersville.

