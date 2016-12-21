Chamber of Commerce hosting employee ...

Chamber of Commerce hosting employee handbook workshop

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Tribune News

The Cartersville-Bartow County Chamber of Commerce is offering employers ways to avoid certain legal issues by making their employee handbooks stronger. The chamber's Small Business Council will host a seminar on the "Top 10 Mistakes in an Employee Handbook That Create Legal Exposure for Employers" Friday, Jan. 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Anheuser-Busch Community Room at the chamber office at 122 W. Main St. in Cartersville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Katherine " Kathy" Elizabeth Thompson 9 hr suzyQ 1
what to do when my girlfriend has a guy that we... Mon Joe 26
Daily tribune reporter takes a knee during nati... Dec 25 Scrumpty 22
Mary Christmas to all my friend on topic Dec 25 Saint Rick 2
once go black you never go back is a f**king joke Dec 24 allday 36
Heather missing Cartersville woman Dec 23 Jedi 1,323
Unlawful ruling in bartow county by Judge Nelso... (Nov '08) Dec 23 I Know 29
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,653 • Total comments across all topics: 277,420,167

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC