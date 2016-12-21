Cartersville residents receive roof donation
Continuing ARAC Roof It Forward's efforts to give back to the community, Casey Beaver is overjoyed to help Cartersville residents Stephen and Sharon Johnson receive a complimentary roof. "We were contacted by Tamelsha Willis Ledbetter, the daughter of the homeowner, who was searching for someone that would be willing to help her mom and dad," said Beaver, a resident of Cartersville and the business development manager for ARAC Roof It Forward, which is based in Kennesaw.
Read more at Daily Tribune News.
