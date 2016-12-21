Cartersville braces for possible snow on Thursday
An indoor snowstorm will hit the Cartersville Public Library between 2 and 5 p.m. during its first-ever Snow Day. "We have never had a program featuring all snow activities," Youth Services Coordinator Thomas Shalin said.
