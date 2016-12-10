Bartow's diverse tourism base continu...

Bartow's diverse tourism base continues to pay off

Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Daily Tribune News

As 2017 nears, Cartersville-Bartow County Convention & Visitors Bureau officials are pleased with the county's tourism gains this year and are optimistically looking toward the future.Even though Avatron Smart Park - a $750-million technology-focused venue - did not come to fruition in Emerson, there still are many reasons to celebrate. "2016 has certainly been a year of successes, and despite the recent Avatron announcement, my thoughts toward 2017 is that our local hospitality industry will continue to thrive due to the business climate that has been created here," said Regina Wheeler, deputy director for the Cartersville-Bartow County CVB.

