Arthen chosen as Georgia Highland College's Academic Day representative
Theresa Arthen works full time at a senior-living facility in Kennesaw, has been pursuing her Associate of Science in nursing from Georgia Highlands College since 2013, tutors other students in anatomy and maintains a perfect 4.0 GPA. Every year, one student from each college in the University System of Georgia is chosen to be an Academic Day representative.
