88th annual Emancipation Proclamation program scheduled for New Year's Day
The 88th annual Emancipation Proclamation celebration will take place Sunday at 3 p.m. sharp at Alexander Chapel United Methodist Church at 609 Martin Luther King Drive in Cartersville. The Emancipation Proclamation Committee of Bartow County has hosted the event, which is free and open to the community, each year since 1929 to commemorate President Abraham Lincoln's proclamation that began the process of freeing the slaves during the Civil War.
