Nevada health insurance rates face proposed increases

55 min ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Nevada residents who receive medical insurance through the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange face an average increase of 38 percent under rates proposed for 2018. The Nevada Division of Insurance, which regulates the industry, released the figure on Friday based on proposed plans that insurance carriers have submitted to the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

