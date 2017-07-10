APNewsBreak: Nevada to force agencies to unveil US reviews
In this May 21, 2017, file photo, cars are parked outside a Community Health Nursing clinic in Tonopah, Nev. Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval plans to begin requiring state agency administrators to voluntarily disclose all federal reviews after he and his staff were surprised to first learn in a report by The Associated Press of a critical assessment of the state's rural public health clinics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Carson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|O.J. Simpson up for parole nine years into sent...
|Tue
|Rowdy
|52
|Excitedmilk100000000
|Jun 28
|Rome lol
|1
|Nevada reinstates key solar energy policy
|Jun 25
|ThomasA
|12
|Misty Dee, Ex Douglas Couny Deputy. Gardnervill... (Apr '08)
|Jun 11
|Friend in Gardner...
|21
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr '17
|okimar
|3
|2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|3
|Carson Nugget: Comstock Buffet
|Mar '17
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC