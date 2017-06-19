The Latest: Alcohol Distributor Says NV Pot Plan Cumbersome

The Latest: Alcohol Distributor Says ...

A Nevada liquor wholesaler who wants to start distributing marijuana next month says the licensing plan the state set up for recreational pot is the most complicated he has experienced in his 45 years in business. Capitol Beverage Owner Curt Brown took the witness stand Monday as a judge hears testimony on whether some existing medical pot dispensaries can serve as middleman by delivering the drug from growers to retailers.

