The Latest: Alcohol Distributor Says NV Pot Plan Cumbersome
A Nevada liquor wholesaler who wants to start distributing marijuana next month says the licensing plan the state set up for recreational pot is the most complicated he has experienced in his 45 years in business. Capitol Beverage Owner Curt Brown took the witness stand Monday as a judge hears testimony on whether some existing medical pot dispensaries can serve as middleman by delivering the drug from growers to retailers.
Carson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nevada reinstates key solar energy policy
|Mon
|ThomasA
|10
|Misty Dee, Ex Douglas Couny Deputy. Gardnervill... (Apr '08)
|Jun 11
|Friend in Gardner...
|21
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr '17
|okimar
|3
|2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|3
|Carson Nugget: Comstock Buffet
|Mar '17
|Local
|1
|Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva...
|Mar '17
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Metal Phart
|2
