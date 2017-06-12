State asks judge to allow recreational pot sales July 1
The state of Nevada is asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a group of alcohol distributors that could jeopardize the July 1 startup of the first recreational sales of marijuana in the state. Carson City District Judge James Wilson granted a temporary restraining order May 30 blocking the licensing of pot distributors until he can hold a hearing on the lawsuit filed by the Independent Alcohol Distributors of Nevada.
