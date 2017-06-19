Sandoval's 2017 veto count second-highest in Nevada history
Gov. Brian Sandoval talks to reporters before signing a series of budget bills while flanked by legislative leaders Monday, June 5, 2017, in Carson City. From left, Assembly Minority Leader Paul Anderson, R-Las Vegas; Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas; and Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas.
