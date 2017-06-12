Sandoval axes $12 minimum wage 5 mins...

Sandoval axes $12 minimum wage 5 mins ago

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: KTNV-TV Las Vegas

Wind Advisory issued June 9 at 11:55AM PDT expiring June 9 at 10:00PM PDT in effect for: Clark, Lincoln, Nye Fire Weather Warning issued June 9 at 10:20AM PDT expiring June 11 at 11:00PM PDT in effect for: Clark, Esmeralda, Lincoln, Nye Wind Advisory issued June 9 at 3:07AM PDT expiring June 9 at 10:00PM PDT in effect for: Lincoln Wind Advisory issued June 9 at 3:07AM PDT expiring June 9 at 10:00PM PDT in effect for: Clark, Nye Fire Weather Warning issued June 9 at 2:38AM PDT expiring June 9 at 9:00PM PDT in effect for: Eureka, Lander, Nye Fire Weather Warning issued June 8 at 3:07PM PDT expiring June 11 at 11:00PM PDT in effect for: Clark, Esmeralda, Lincoln, Nye Fire Weather Warning issued June 8 at 3:07PM PDT expiring June 11 at 11:00PM PDT in effect for: Clark, Esmeralda, Lincoln, Nye Fire Weather Watch issued June 8 at 3:23AM PDT expiring June 11 at 11:00PM PDT in effect for: ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTNV-TV Las Vegas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Misty Dee, Ex Douglas Couny Deputy. Gardnervill... (Apr '08) 21 hr Friend in Gardner... 21
News Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co... Apr '17 okimar 3
News 2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada Mar '17 Solarman 3
Carson Nugget: Comstock Buffet Mar '17 Local 1
News Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva... Mar '17 Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
News Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15) Feb '17 Metal Phart 2
News Nuisance workshop prompts four-hour discussion (Nov '15) Jan '17 waste of time 2
See all Carson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carson City Forum Now

Carson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Microsoft
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Carson City, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,687 • Total comments across all topics: 281,712,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC