Sandoval axes $12 minimum wage 5 mins ago

Wind Advisory issued June 9 at 11:55AM PDT expiring June 9 at 10:00PM PDT in effect for: Clark, Lincoln, Nye Fire Weather Warning issued June 9 at 10:20AM PDT expiring June 11 at 11:00PM PDT in effect for: Clark, Esmeralda, Lincoln, Nye Wind Advisory issued June 9 at 3:07AM PDT expiring June 9 at 10:00PM PDT in effect for: Lincoln Wind Advisory issued June 9 at 3:07AM PDT expiring June 9 at 10:00PM PDT in effect for: Clark, Nye Fire Weather Warning issued June 9 at 2:38AM PDT expiring June 9 at 9:00PM PDT in effect for: Eureka, Lander, Nye Fire Weather Warning issued June 8 at 3:07PM PDT expiring June 11 at 11:00PM PDT in effect for: Clark, Esmeralda, Lincoln, Nye Fire Weather Warning issued June 8 at 3:07PM PDT expiring June 11 at 11:00PM PDT in effect for: Clark, Esmeralda, Lincoln, Nye Fire Weather Watch issued June 8 at 3:23AM PDT expiring June 11 at 11:00PM PDT in effect for: ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTNV-TV Las Vegas.