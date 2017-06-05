Sacramento Woman Sentenced for Counterfeiting in Nevada
The Department of Justice says a woman from California was sentenced on Monday for making counterfeit bills and spending them in northern Nevada. The U.S. Attorney says that 38-year-old Yvonne Geneal Flores from Sacramento pleaded guilty on February 15 to one count of making counterfeit currency.
