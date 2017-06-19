Reno Employers Struggle to Find Workers

Reno Employers Struggle to Find Workers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KTVN Reno

The latest unemployment numbers for Nevada are out, and they illustrate the problem companies are having hereand that is finding enough workers. Sarah Haslip of PeopleShare, Inc. represents a company looking to hire 180 temp workers in Reno.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News O.J. Simpson up for parole nine years into sent... 16 hr DeMariusLeOrgy 6
News Nevada reinstates key solar energy policy Jun 19 ThomasA 10
Misty Dee, Ex Douglas Couny Deputy. Gardnervill... (Apr '08) Jun 11 Friend in Gardner... 21
News Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co... Apr '17 okimar 3
News 2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada Mar '17 Solarman 3
Carson Nugget: Comstock Buffet Mar '17 Local 1
News Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva... Mar '17 Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
See all Carson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carson City Forum Now

Carson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Carson City, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,081 • Total comments across all topics: 281,967,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC