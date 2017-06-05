Red Flag Warning For Parts of Northern Nevada
From 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service says the area could see gusty winds and low humidity. The affected area is wide spread, including stretching near Gerlach to the north and past Hawthorne to the south.
