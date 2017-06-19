Red Flag Warning Begins Monday Afternoon
The National Weather Service, Reno has issued a red flag warning to begin at Monday 1:00 p.m. and last through 11:00 p.m. Parts of western and central Nevada are affected including Reno and Carson City, stretching north to the Oregon state line. Fallon, Lovelock, Gerlach, and Winnemucca are also included.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Carson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|O.J. Simpson up for parole nine years into sent...
|2 hr
|T Bone
|25
|Nevada reinstates key solar energy policy
|7 hr
|ThomasA
|12
|Misty Dee, Ex Douglas Couny Deputy. Gardnervill... (Apr '08)
|Jun 11
|Friend in Gardner...
|21
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr '17
|okimar
|3
|2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|3
|Carson Nugget: Comstock Buffet
|Mar '17
|Local
|1
|Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva...
|Mar '17
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC