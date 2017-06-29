Quick resolution predicted in marijuana distribution fight
A legal skirmish over recreational marijuana distribution rights will be resolved quickly, as sales get ready to kick off this weekend, the head of a dispensary group predicted today. Riana Durrett, executive director of the Nevada Dispensary Association, said she thinks the matter, which prevents dispensaries from restocking recreational weed after sales begin Saturday, will be settled by the end of July.
