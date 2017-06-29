Quick resolution predicted in marijua...

Quick resolution predicted in marijuana distribution fight

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

A legal skirmish over recreational marijuana distribution rights will be resolved quickly, as sales get ready to kick off this weekend, the head of a dispensary group predicted today. Riana Durrett, executive director of the Nevada Dispensary Association, said she thinks the matter, which prevents dispensaries from restocking recreational weed after sales begin Saturday, will be settled by the end of July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News O.J. Simpson up for parole nine years into sent... 2 hr Rubio s Foam Partays 49
Excitedmilk100000000 Wed Rome lol 1
News Nevada reinstates key solar energy policy Jun 25 ThomasA 12
Misty Dee, Ex Douglas Couny Deputy. Gardnervill... (Apr '08) Jun 11 Friend in Gardner... 21
News Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co... Apr '17 okimar 3
News 2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada Mar '17 Solarman 3
Carson Nugget: Comstock Buffet Mar '17 Local 1
See all Carson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carson City Forum Now

Carson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Carson City, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,423 • Total comments across all topics: 282,136,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC