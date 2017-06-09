Past Pages for Friday, June 9, 2017
Miss Alice Kingsbury was among the passengers for the East by the Nicaraguan steamer "America," which left San Francisco on Wednesday. Several parties in this city were so badly frightened at the earthquake that they have decided to join the church.
