NHP Identifies Woman Killed in Crash ...

NHP Identifies Woman Killed in Crash on US 50 Near Cave Rock

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: KTVN Reno

Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers have identified the woman who died in a head-on crash on U.S. 50 near Cave Rock on Monday evening. Troopers say 52-year-old Sranthon Bunnag of Thailand was the right front passenger in a black Chrysler minivan when it was hit by a black VW Passat that crossed over double yellow lines and went into oncoming traffic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News O.J. Simpson up for parole nine years into sent... 8 hr Emerald 48
Excitedmilk100000000 Wed Rome lol 1
News Nevada reinstates key solar energy policy Jun 25 ThomasA 12
Misty Dee, Ex Douglas Couny Deputy. Gardnervill... (Apr '08) Jun 11 Friend in Gardner... 21
News Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co... Apr '17 okimar 3
News 2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada Mar '17 Solarman 3
Carson Nugget: Comstock Buffet Mar '17 Local 1
See all Carson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carson City Forum Now

Carson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Carson City, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,970 • Total comments across all topics: 282,127,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC