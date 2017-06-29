New pot rules protect kids; legal cla...

New pot rules protect kids; legal clash won't stop Saturday sales

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

A menu sign that shows some of the edible marijuana products for sale is pictured at the Mynt Cannabis Dispensary in downtown Reno, Nev., is pictured Wednesday, June 21, 2017. The Mynt is one of at least four medical marijuana dispensaries in Reno that have received the necessary local licenses and are ready to start selling marijuana for recreational use on July 1 if the state is able to comply with a court order regarding distribution licenses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News O.J. Simpson up for parole nine years into sent... 7 hr Pres Donald J Tru... 62
Excitedmilk100000000 Wed Rome lol 1
News Nevada reinstates key solar energy policy Jun 25 ThomasA 12
Misty Dee, Ex Douglas Couny Deputy. Gardnervill... (Apr '08) Jun 11 Friend in Gardner... 21
News Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co... Apr '17 okimar 3
News 2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada Mar '17 Solarman 3
Carson Nugget: Comstock Buffet Mar '17 Local 1
See all Carson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carson City Forum Now

Carson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Carson City, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,569 • Total comments across all topics: 282,118,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC