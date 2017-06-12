New candidate emerges for Nevada System of Higher Education chancellor
Dr. Thom Reilly, director of the Morrison Institute for Public Policy at Arizona State University, suddenly appeared in a statement Tuesday as the sole name being considered for the job. "The committee had given me an assignment to check internally for candidates and then expanded it to include people across Nevada," said Kevin Page, chairman of the chancellor search committee.
