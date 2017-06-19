Nevada's on-again, off-again marijuan...

Nevada's on-again, off-again marijuana sales back on

Nevada's marijuana regulators may have found a way around a judge's order that threatens to block the state's first recreational pot sales scheduled to begin next month. Gov. Brian Sandoval has signed onto an emergency regulation intended to allow recreational sales to begin July 1 at some existing medical dispensaries.

