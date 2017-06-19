Nevada's on-again, off-again marijuana sales back on
Nevada's marijuana regulators may have found a way around a judge's order that threatens to block the state's first recreational pot sales scheduled to begin next month. Gov. Brian Sandoval has signed onto an emergency regulation intended to allow recreational sales to begin July 1 at some existing medical dispensaries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Carson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|O.J. Simpson up for parole nine years into sent...
|3 hr
|8541 MARINE
|19
|Nevada reinstates key solar energy policy
|5 hr
|Solarman
|11
|Misty Dee, Ex Douglas Couny Deputy. Gardnervill... (Apr '08)
|Jun 11
|Friend in Gardner...
|21
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr '17
|okimar
|3
|2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|3
|Carson Nugget: Comstock Buffet
|Mar '17
|Local
|1
|Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva...
|Mar '17
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC