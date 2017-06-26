Nevadaa s on-again, off-again marijua...

Nevadaa s on-again, off-again marijuana sales back on

Friday Jun 23 Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Nevada regulators reaffirmed their intentions Friday to issue licenses necessary for retailers to begin selling pot for recreational use on July 1 while complying with a court order in a lawsuit filed by alcohol wholesalers who want a piece of the pot distribution business. The retail licensees could include as many as 25 medical dispensaries in the Las Vegas area and four others in Reno that already have medical retail licenses, as long as they adhere to packaging requirements in an emergency regulation to be adopted Monday, state Department of Taxation spokeswoman Stephanie Klapstein said.

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Carson City County was issued at June 26 at 2:31PM PDT

