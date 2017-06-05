Nevada pot industry still hoping for July 1 recreational sales kickoff despite restraining order

Various marijuana product on display at The Source dispensary facility newly opened in Henderson, numerous edible marijuana products are also available there too on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. An order issued by a Nevada court in Carson City to prevent the state's new marijuana regulating body from moving forward with a July 1 start date for recreational weed sales has the industry holding its breath but determined to move forward on time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.