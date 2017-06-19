Medical pot dealers cleared for recreational sales in Clark County, Las Vegas
Officials in Clark County and Las Vegas approved a combined 37 dual-use permits Wednesday for medical marijuana dispensaries to begin selling recreational marijuana. Twenty-five permits for dispensaries in unincorporated Clark County and 12 such permits in the city of Las Vegas were approved by the county commission and city council during separate meetings in what industry owners called "an important milestone" toward an eight-month journey to selling recreational weed since Ballot Question 2 passed in last November's election cycle.
