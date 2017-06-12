Man accused of threatening Carson City judge found guilty on separate 2011 weapons charge
The man accused of sending a Carson City judge threatening messages and shooting at and attempting to fire bomb his home, was convicted by jury Thursday in Carson City District Court of two felony weapons charges from 2011, said Carson City District Attorney Jason Woodbury. John Aston, 74, of Reno, was found guilty late Thursday morning of carrying a concealed weapon, a category C felony, and possession of a short-barreled shot gun, a category D felony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRNV-TV Reno.
Add your comments below
Carson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nevada reinstates key solar energy policy
|6 hr
|ThomasA
|10
|Misty Dee, Ex Douglas Couny Deputy. Gardnervill... (Apr '08)
|Jun 11
|Friend in Gardner...
|21
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr '17
|okimar
|3
|2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|3
|Carson Nugget: Comstock Buffet
|Mar '17
|Local
|1
|Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva...
|Mar '17
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Metal Phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Carson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC