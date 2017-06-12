Man accused of threatening Carson Cit...

Man accused of threatening Carson City judge found guilty on separate 2011 weapons charge

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: KRNV-TV Reno

The man accused of sending a Carson City judge threatening messages and shooting at and attempting to fire bomb his home, was convicted by jury Thursday in Carson City District Court of two felony weapons charges from 2011, said Carson City District Attorney Jason Woodbury. John Aston, 74, of Reno, was found guilty late Thursday morning of carrying a concealed weapon, a category C felony, and possession of a short-barreled shot gun, a category D felony.

