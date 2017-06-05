June People & Places
The more modern, quieter models feature a complete suite of technological systems including GPS, cameras for enhanced safety, automatic passenger counters, and a public information system for real-time passenger stop alerts. The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority Advisory Board selected Sandra E. Sheehan of Hampden to be the agency's next administrator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Carson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr '17
|okimar
|3
|2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|3
|Carson Nugget: Comstock Buffet
|Mar '17
|Local
|1
|Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva...
|Mar '17
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Metal Phart
|2
|Nuisance workshop prompts four-hour discussion (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|waste of time
|2
|DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07)
|Jan '17
|Dudley
|47
Find what you want!
Search Carson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC