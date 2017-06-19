Judge Hearing Nevada Bid for Recreational Pot Sales July 1
Construction Work Could Cause More Traffic Troubles This Week will reduce southbound U.S. Highway 95 to a single travel lane between Elkhorn and Ann roads in northwest Las Vegas nightly from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., beginning the evening of June 19 and running through the morning of June 23. Judge Hearing Nevada Bid for Recreational Pot Sales July 1 Nevada's marijuana regulators are working furiously to launch recreational sales on July 1, a fast-approaching deadline that could hinge on a court deciding whether the powerful liquor industry should be guaranteed a piece of the ...
