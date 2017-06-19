Inmate Dies at Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City
NDOC says Duke Fredrick Cranford died at the Regional Medical Facility located inside the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City on Monday, June 19 at about 3:45 pm. Officials say 63-year-old Cranford was committed from Carson City on July 14, 1977 and was serving Double Life for First Degree Murder, Battery on a Police Officer, Battery by Prisoner and other charges.
