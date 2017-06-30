'Hookers For Healthcare' Fear Trumpca...

'Hookers For Healthcare' Fear Trumpcare Just Like Everybody Else

The health care bill being debated in the Senate could have a devastating effect on millions of Americans, not least of all the country's legal sex workers. Instead, they've formed a group called Hookers for Healthcare to raise awareness about how the proposed American Health Care Act could harm their lives and careers.

