Hawaii Five-0 Loses Two Original Cast...

Hawaii Five-0 Loses Two Original Cast Members for Season 8

Friday Jun 30 Read more: MLive.com

Hawaii Five-0 will be losing two original cast members when the CBS series returns for its eighth season this fall. Daniel Dae Kim , who plays Chin Ho Kelly, and Grace Park , who plays Kono Kalakaua, have decided to exit the series, according to Variety , over contract negotiations.

