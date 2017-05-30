Great Nevadan, great honor

We can be proud of our state lawmakers for approving a bill to honor Native American Paiute Sarah Winnemucca with her own day, Oct. 16. Winnemucca is the first Native American woman to write a book in English, "Life Among Piutes: Their Wrongs and Claims," published in 1883. She worked for her people as a translator and was an advocate on their behalf before the federal government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.