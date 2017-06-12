Governor Signs Two First Responder Bills
Governor Sandoval signed SB541 on the state capitol grounds, enhancing the penalties for crimes against police, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel. "We are one of the few states in the country that have this bill in place," Captain Todd Ingalsbee of the Professional Firefighters of Nevada said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Carson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Misty Dee, Ex Douglas Couny Deputy. Gardnervill... (Apr '08)
|Jun 11
|Friend in Gardner...
|21
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr '17
|okimar
|3
|2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|3
|Carson Nugget: Comstock Buffet
|Mar '17
|Local
|1
|Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva...
|Mar '17
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Metal Phart
|2
|Nuisance workshop prompts four-hour discussion (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|waste of time
|2
Find what you want!
Search Carson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC