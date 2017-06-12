Governor Signs Two First Responder Bills

Governor Sandoval signed SB541 on the state capitol grounds, enhancing the penalties for crimes against police, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel. "We are one of the few states in the country that have this bill in place," Captain Todd Ingalsbee of the Professional Firefighters of Nevada said.

